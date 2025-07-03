Elderly man dies following single-vehicle collision involving Ranger Rover at Clogher Co Tyrone
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 4.20pm on Saturday, 7th June of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, with medical assistance provided at the scene.
“The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
“The driver was later discharged from hospital but the passenger has, sadly, now passed away.
“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the incident.
“Anyone with information, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 955 of 07/06/25.”
