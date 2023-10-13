Translink is advising train passengers to leave extra time for their journeys this weekend due to essential engineering works on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown.

Bus substitutions will be operating on the line on Sunday, October 15 as a result of the work.

For Enterprise passengers, scheduled services will run between Portadown and Dublin Connolly with coach substitutions operating from Belfast Lanyon Place to Newry.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with coach substitution services at Newry for Belfast Lanyon Place.

Essential engineering works will be taking place on Belfast to Portadown train line this Sunday. Picture: Translink

For local train services, a bus substitution will operate between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown, as well as limited bus substitutions to Newry. Bus substitutions will leave from main stations and main road bus sub stops.

NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

Passengers are also advised there will be works on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday 29 on the Portadown and Dublin lines with bus substitutions in effect for local train services and Enterprise passengers. On Monday, October 30, trains from Belfast to Dublin will also operate as a bus substitution between Drogheda and Dublin, due to essential works being carried out by Irish Rail.

