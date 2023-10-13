Register
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Essential engineering works to affect services on Belfast to Portadown train line

Translink is advising train passengers to leave extra time for their journeys this weekend due to essential engineering works on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2023, 08:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bus substitutions will be operating on the line on Sunday, October 15 as a result of the work.

For Enterprise passengers, scheduled services will run between Portadown and Dublin Connolly with coach substitutions operating from Belfast Lanyon Place to Newry.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with coach substitution services at Newry for Belfast Lanyon Place.

Most Popular
Essential engineering works will be taking place on Belfast to Portadown train line this Sunday. Picture: TranslinkEssential engineering works will be taking place on Belfast to Portadown train line this Sunday. Picture: Translink
Essential engineering works will be taking place on Belfast to Portadown train line this Sunday. Picture: Translink

For local train services, a bus substitution will operate between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown, as well as limited bus substitutions to Newry. Bus substitutions will leave from main stations and main road bus sub stops.

NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

Passengers are also advised there will be works on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday 29 on the Portadown and Dublin lines with bus substitutions in effect for local train services and Enterprise passengers. On Monday, October 30, trains from Belfast to Dublin will also operate as a bus substitution between Drogheda and Dublin, due to essential works being carried out by Irish Rail.

Read More
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon residents encouraged to 'age positively' during ...

A spokesperson for Translink said: “Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel as some bus substitution services may differ from train schedules.”

Related topics:PortadownPassengersTranslinkBelfastNewry