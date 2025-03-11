Essential gas upgrade works to continue at Magherafelt year ahead

Evolve has confirmed the continuation of essential gas upgrade works in Magherafelt throughout the year, supporting the growing demand for gas connections in the area.

The works, beginning in mid-March and running until the summer, will involve a phased approach across key streets in the town. Traffic management, including road and lane closures, will be in place where necessary to facilitate the safe and efficient delivery of the project. Weekly updates on specific works will be available on the Evolve website.

The next phase of works will commence on Station Road Industrial Estate followed by Station Road and Aughrim Road later in the month. King Street and Garden Street will see works take place between late March and early April, with additional activity planned across Broad Street, Market Street, and Meeting Street in April.

Evolve carrying out essential gas upgrade at Magherafelt in the coming weeks

As the programme progresses, works will take place on Coolshinney Road and surrounding residential areas in May and June, before moving to Church Street and Castledawson Road in late June and July, with some night works scheduled. Further works will follow on Queen Street, Union Road, Rainey Street, and Kirk Avenue in July and August.

To manage traffic flow and minimise disruption, a combination of traffic light systems, road closures, and restricted working hours will be used as required. Emergency services access will be maintained at all times, and all relevant stakeholders will be kept informed.

Once these works have been completed, access to the state-of-the art, greener Evolve gas network will be made available to substantially more homes and businesses in the town.