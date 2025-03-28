Four taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 Omagh on Thursday, police say.

The Omagh-bound lane that was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services, has now fully reopened to road users.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.10pm on Thursday, 27th March of a collision at the Curr Road junction near Beragh involving two black VW Bora cars that collided with four other vehicles.

Police have appealed for information | Stock image

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and medical treatment was provided at the scene."

He added: “Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the two VW Bora vehicles in the area prior to, or at the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1329 27/03/25.”