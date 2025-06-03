Friends describe Magherafelt road traffic victim Tony Wright as 'a great fella' who will be 'sadly missed'

Members of the running community in Mid Ulster have paid tribute to the Magherafelt man who sadly died in a road traffic accident near the town on Sunday.

Fifty-four-year-old Tony Wright was seriously injured in a single vehicle collision on the Grange Road, on the outskirts of the town, and passed away later in hospital.

He had been a member of Magherafelt Harriers Running Club and had completed many marathons.

In a tribute on its Facebook page, the running group posted a montage of photographs depicting Mr Wright's achievements with the club over the years.

It reads: "The club would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to Tony’s family, friends and all who knew him in the running community at the sudden passing of Tony on Sunday.

“Those of you who had the pleasure of knowing Tony will remember him as a true gentleman with a great sense of humour and a good one-liner! He completed many marathons and challenges and loved the odd hill or mountain run.

“A member of the Harriers for many years, Tony was a great fella and will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of running the roads with him. RIP Big Tony."

A death notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Services website states that Mr Wright died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 1.

The notice continues: "Tony R.I.P., beloved son of the late Jim and Sadie and loving brother of Seamus (Nichola), Michael, Anne McCormack (Shaun), Collette Mallon (Declan) and the late Brian, dear uncle of Kirsty, Ryan, Michael, Sean, Matthew, Chloe, Stephen, Katie and Kealan."

Funeral arrangements will follow later.