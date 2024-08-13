Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of one of Co Antrim’s busiest roads will be closed for around two weeks for a major resurfacing scheme.

The £419,000 resurfacing work is due to begin on the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney on Monday, August 19.

The resurfacing scheme is located close to the Kirk Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Infrastructure said to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement an overnight road closure between 7pm and 6am from Monday, August 19 until Saturday, August 31.

A £419,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney will commence on Monday, August 19. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via: B16 Kilraughts Road – B62 Ballymena Road – B62 Rodeing Foot – B147 Newal Road – B62 Queen Street – B62 Victoria Street – B62 Charles Street – B62 Coleraine Road – B62 Portrush Road – B62 Ballybogy Road - A26 Frosses Road and vice versa.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd described the work as a “substantial investment for the Ballymoney area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Saturday, August 31.