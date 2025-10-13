Funeral for young Cookstown crash victim Thomas Lagan to take place on Wednesday

Funeral arrangements for 21-year-old Co Tyrone man Thomas Lagan who died following a crash near the town on Friday, have been released.

Mr Lagan, from Burn Road, Cookstown, sadly passed away at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Pomeroy Road.

A funeral notice states that his remains are reposing at his family home for a wake today Monday (October 13) and Tuesday (October 14).

Funeral from there on Wednesday (October 15) at 10.10am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown, for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetry.

Thomas Lagan. Credit: Released by PSNI

Many tributes have been paid to the former Holy Trinity College pupil, described as “an absolute pleasure to have known”.

"Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

"His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him,” a company spokesperson said.

Mr Lagan was the beloved son of Naomi and Anthony. Cherished brother of Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie.

Loving partner of Aoife. Treasured grandson of Brendan and Bridget. Precious uncle and godfather to Jaxson.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 235 10/10/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/