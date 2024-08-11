Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Armagh road is to be closed for around 10 days to allow resurfacing work to take place.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £236,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A51 Marlacoo Road, Hamiltonsbawn, is to begin on Monday, August 12.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd described the work as “a substantial investment for the Hamiltonsbawn area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resurfacing will extend for approximately 950 metres in two sections: 75 metres either side of the Ballyloughan Road junction and from approximately 200 metres west of junction of the Mullurg Road for 800m towards Hamiltonsbawn

A £236,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A51 Marlacoo Road Hamiltonsbawn, will commence on Monday, August 12. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The Department for Infrastructure said that to facilitate the works, it will be necessary to implement a road closure from Monday to Friday between 8am until 5pm from Monday, August 12 until Friday, August 23.

The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

The Department said that to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and follow the signed diversionary route via B78 Mullurg Road, B111 Mullaghbrack Road and the A51 Marlacoo Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister O’Dowd said the resurfacing work demonstrates his commitment to improving the rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents, businesses and those travelling in the area,” he said. “Work is expected to be substantially completed by Friday, August 23.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”