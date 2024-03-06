Honeyford calls on Translink to reopen Knockmore Line in time for the Euros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The line was closed to passenger traffic in 2003. Calls have been growing for it to be reopened with a connection to Belfast International Airport as part of a future Belfast - Lisburn - Antrim - Belfast ‘Circle Line’.

Mr Honeyford said: “The case for the reinstatement of the Knockmore Line has been well made. I have been campaigning for it for years and was pleased to be able to raise the issue in a recent debate in the Assembly on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In March last year, I received a commitment from Translink that it would conduct a feasibility study on reopening the Knockmore Line. I wrote to the Minister for Infrastructure about the study last month and he replied that the study would be completed by March 2025.

David Honeyford MLA calls for reopening of Knockmore railway line. Pic credit: Alliance

“The time has come to speed up the process of reinstating the connection.

“Fans will flock to Belfast in 2028 for the Euros and the current airport bus connection to Belfast is clearly inadequate. Connecting the Knockmore Line to Belfast International would be a relatively easy matter and should be prioritised.