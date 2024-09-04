Hopes that speed indicator devices will deter speeding in Draperstown
The purchase of the SIDs has been funded by the Workspace Group and Heron Brothers and they are expected to be adopted by the Mid Ulster Police and Community Safety Partnership [PCSP].
Announcing the purchase of the devices, SDLP Councillor DeniseJohnston said: “I am delighted to announce that I have secured funding for two permanent Speed Indicator Devices for Draperstown.
“I wish to thank both the Workspace Group and Heron Brothers for their very generous donations which have allowed me to order the devices for Draperstown. These will be managed by the PCSP who will move them around the town at regular intervals.
“I had been approached by several residents who were concerned about speeding in the area and, working together, we looked for a way to address the problem.
“While the SIDs won’t completely prevent drivers from speeding, they have proven effective in reducing the number of speeding incidents.
“The SDLP are committed to making our roads safer and I hope that in the weeks ahead there is a noticeable difference in the town.
“We will continue to lobby for further investment in road safety across our rural road network.”