Infrastructure Minister announces £444,000 road improvement scheme for Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:33 GMT
Watch: New £1.7million access lane opens into Northern Ireland's largest shopping complex to tackle traffic bottleneck..and here's how it works https://www.newsletter.co.uk/business/we-gave-it-a-go-shoppers-cheer-as-new-access-lane-into-rushmere-shopping-centre-from-central-way-opens-to-cut-busy-period-congestion-5379992
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £444,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn will commence on Monday November 3, 2025.

The resurfacing scheme will extend for approximately 0.87 km from the junction of Young Street to Strawberry Hill Lane on the Ballynahinch Road.

Most Popular

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Lisburn area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Roadworks on Ballynahinch Road from Young Street to Strawberry Hill to begin on November 3. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Roadworks on Ballynahinch Road from Young Street to Strawberry Hill to begin on November 3. Pic credit: Google

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement road lane closures (Monday to Friday only) on Ballynahinch Road, between Young Street and Strawberry Hill Lane, during the hours of 8am and 6pm from Monday November 3, 2025 until the end of February 2026.

Work will be suspended for two weeks over the Christmas period.

placeholder image
Read More
Lagan Valley MLA launches public survey on parking in Lisburn

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and should allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users should also comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, it is anticipated that the works will be substantially complete by Friday February 27, 2026. The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.

Related topics:LisburnWork
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice