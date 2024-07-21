Injured man taken to hospital after collision on A1 between Hillsborough and Dromore
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the A1 between Hillsborough and Dromore has reopened after a one-vehicle road traffic collision earlier on Sunday (July 21).
Police say one man has been taken to hospital for his injuries.
Drivers had been urged to seek an alternative route for their journey while emergency services were responding to the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.