Jet2 flight from Rhodes to Belfast to depart tomorrow night as efforts continue to bring UK customers home

Jet2 has confirmed that a flight from Rhodes to Belfast will depart tomorrow night (Tuesday, July 25) as efforts continue to bring UK customers home.

The announcement comes as wildfires ravage a large portion of the Greek island, stranding thousands of holidaymakers.

With many holiday resorts threatened by the flames, there have been reports of tourists sleeping at the airport or in makeshift rescue centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement released today (Monday), airline and holiday operator Jet2 said it will also operate three repatriation flights from Rhodes to bring customers back to the UK.

Jet2 said it will also operate three repatriation flights from Rhodes to bring customers back to the UK. Photo: Jet2

These are on top of the airline’s scheduled programme of flights that will continue to operate from Rhodes to the UK this week.

The repatriation flights are as follows:

- Rhodes to Manchester, departing tonight with 220 seats;

- Rhodes to Leeds Bradford, departing tonight with 189 seats;

- Rhodes to Birmingham, departing tonight with 189 seats.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “This is in addition to over 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK this week (Sunday, July 23 - Sunday, July 30).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yesterday, we cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday, July 30, to give customers assurance and to avoid putting further pressure on the island’s infrastructure. We have contacted affected customers with regards to their refund and rebooking options and if they wish to receive a refund, we will process this quickly.

“We will still fly those aircraft to Rhodes, but with no customers onboard, so that we can continue to bring our customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2 customers who wish to return to the UK.”

The airline’s first repatriation flight landed from Rhodes into Leeds Bradford late on Sunday evening, carrying 95 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers back to the UK. Customers were also provided with onward ground transportation.

“We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers,” the spokesperson continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport.

"We are continuing to make decisions in the best interests of our customers, and we are keeping everything under constant review.”

Meanwhile, travel company TUI yesterday announced that it had cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes as the Greece wildfire situation continued to intensify.

The decision will affect all TUI passengers who are scheduled to fly to the European country until Tuesday, 25 July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether or not the cancellations and delays will extend out to the remainder of the week and beyond, as meteorologists warn the Greek blaze could spread further.