Keep an eye out for these roadworks in the Dungannon area in the week ahead

There are a number of planned roadworks taking place in the Dungannon area over the next week that motorists should be aware of.

A45 Brooke Street, Dungannon - road closure from A29 Ranfurly Road to Milltown Street.

Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - carriageway resurfacing works.

Closure to operate: daily from Monday June 9 to Friday June 13.

Brooke Street in Dungannon | Google

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: diversion 1: A0029 Ranfurly Road, A0029 Circular Road, A0029 Carland Road, U7514 Oakland Avenue, U7514 Quarry Lane, B0043 Mullaghmore Road, B0043 Newell Road, A0045 Ballygawley Road, U7502 Railway Road, A0045 Railway Road, U7539 Scotch Street, A0045 Milltown, A0045 Milltown Street.

A45,Granville Road, Dungannon - road closure rrom Killybracken Road to Granville Industrial Estate.

Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - carriageway resurfacing (patching).

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Wednesday June 11 to Thursday June 12.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

A4 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley - lane closure from New A5 Roundabout to 250 metres west of Feddan Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Farrans - pavement assessments for the new A5.

A4 and A5 works to be carried out by same contractor.

Only one closure one at any given time.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Tuesday June 10 to Friday June 13.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

A4 Ballygawley Roundabout, Ballygawley - lane closure from New A5 Roundabout to 100 metres West of New A5 Roundabout.

Closure to operate: facilitate work by Farrans - pavement assessments for the new A5.