Knockloughrim: road closure and diversions to allow resurfacing work to be carried out
The work on Knockloughrim Link Road and Hillhead Road is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 28.
The resurfacing scheme will extend approximately 930 metres along the Knockloughrim Link Road and Hillhead Road from Carricknakielt Road to property No.320.
The Department for Infrastructure said that facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure, from A6 Glenshane Road to Broagh Road, which will be operational each day from Monday, April 28 to Friday, May 9.
During the times of the road closure, a diversionary route for through traffic will be signed as follows: A6 Glenshane Road, A54 Magherafelt Road, A54 Main Street, A54 Moyola Road, C557 Knockloughrim Road and C557 Hillhead Road.
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the scheme as “a substantial investment for the Knockloughrim area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.
The Minister added: "The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.”
The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.
However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
The Department said subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 9.
