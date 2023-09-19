Traffic management arrangements will be operating in Carrickfergus next week as NI Water begin a pipe-laying programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company is due to begin work to install a new stormwater pipeline on Marine Highway/Taylors Avenue next Monday (September 25).

The work, which will reduce the likelihood of flooding and provide environmental protection in the area, forms part of the Living With Water Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McClean, NI Water Project Manager said: “The installation of this essential pipeline will extend from Fisherman’s Quay, across Marine Highway and along Taylors Avenue as far as Greenedge Court and will take around four weeks to complete.

NI Water is due to begin work to install a new stormwater pipeline on Marine Highway/Taylors Avenue next week. Photo: Google maps

"To ensure the pipelaying can be carried out in the safest possible manner, the following traffic management arrangements will be implemented by our contractor, AG Wilson:

- Fisherman’s Quay across Marine Highway: This section will require lane closures on Marine Highway between September 25 and October 8. One lane in each direction will be open at all times, however we would advise commuters to allow more time for their journeys during this section of work.

- Taylors Avenue from Scotch Quarter to Greenedge Court: To facilitate the work on this section, Taylors Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Scotch Quarter and Barn Road from October 9 for a period of around two weeks. The section of work affected by the pipelaying lies between Scotch Quarter and Greenedge Court. Access for residents living within this area will be maintained but could be subject to delay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would kindly ask that all other motorists follow the diversion signposted while work on Taylors Avenue is ongoing. AG Wilson will ensure that pedestrian access is available at all times and that bin collections can be facilitated throughout the works.

“A letter drop has been undertaken in the area and signage will be erected to direct road users. Normal working hours for the pipelaying will be 07:30am to 16:30pm; however, it may be necessary on occasions for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.