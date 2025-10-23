Lane closures planned to take place on roads across Mid Ulster in week ahead

By Stanley Campbell
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:54 BST
There are a number of planned lane closures for motorists to look out for in Mid Ulster in the week ahead.

A0029 Moneymore Road, Cookstown - lane closure to facilitate work by Evolve.

Most Popular

Closure to operate daily from 09:30 to 16:30 from Wednesday, October 29, until Wednesday, November 5.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Planned lane closure for works at Moneymore Road, Cookstown, next Wednesday | Googleplaceholder image
Planned lane closure for works at Moneymore Road, Cookstown, next Wednesday | Google

The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B0073 Littlebridge Road, Magherafelt - lane closure - from 25m south of junction with Moneyhaw Road to 50m north of junction with Moneyhaw Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by NIE Networks.

Closure to operate from 08:00 to 18:00 on Wednesday, October 29.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

B0160 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from entrance to Meadowbank Sports Arena to Ronan Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lane closure required to facilitate work by NI Water Operations

Closure to operate from Monday October 27 to Friday October 31.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

placeholder image
Read More
Public invited to have their say on 'wider social value benefits' of Cookstown b...

B0040, Magherafelt Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt - lane closure outside St Marys Primary School.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by NIE

Closure to operate from 09:30 to 16:30 on Tuesday, October 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

A004 Crossowen Road, Clogher - lane closure 100m southwest of junction with Corcik Road to 400m southwest of junction with Corcik Road.

Lane Closure required to facilitate work by NIE Networks

Closure to operate from 09:30 to 16:30 on Monday, October 27.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice