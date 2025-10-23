Public invited to have their say on 'wider social value benefits' of Cookstown bypass scheme
To allow additional time for responses to the online survey the ongoing public consultation has been extended to 5pm on Monday, November 10.
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said in delivering the scheme they are keen to create community benefits for local people.
The Minister explained: “In the delivery of our major road schemes it is important to consider how we can create additional community benefits for local residents, businesses and key stakeholders. This can take many forms including employment, apprenticeships or skills development opportunities for local people. It could also provide support for health and well-being initiatives within the local community.
“We have already had some interesting ideas presented during the early stage of the consultation and are extending the closing date by two weeks to allow as many people as possible to respond.
“I would encourage local people to complete the online survey by 5pm on Monday November 10. Your feedback will be vital in ensuring that this scheme brings the best opportunities for the people of Cookstown.”
The survey is open online at the following link www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/a29-cookstown-bypass-social-value
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Major roads project contracts are now assessed on the basis of social value, as well as cost and quality. Social value allows organisations, like the Department, to consider how their activities can create positive social, environmental and economic benefits for residents, businesses and stakeholders that may be impacted.”