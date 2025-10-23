Public invited to have their say on 'wider social value benefits' of Cookstown bypass scheme

The local community in Cookstown are encouraged to have their say on the wider social value benefits they would like to see delivered as part of the Co Tyrone town’s £55m bypass scheme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To allow additional time for responses to the online survey the ongoing public consultation has been extended to 5pm on Monday, November 10.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said in delivering the scheme they are keen to create community benefits for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister explained: “In the delivery of our major road schemes it is important to consider how we can create additional community benefits for local residents, businesses and key stakeholders. This can take many forms including employment, apprenticeships or skills development opportunities for local people. It could also provide support for health and well-being initiatives within the local community.

Cookstown town centre | Google

“We have already had some interesting ideas presented during the early stage of the consultation and are extending the closing date by two weeks to allow as many people as possible to respond.

“I would encourage local people to complete the online survey by 5pm on Monday November 10. Your feedback will be vital in ensuring that this scheme brings the best opportunities for the people of Cookstown.”

The survey is open online at the following link www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/a29-cookstown-bypass-social-value

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local representatives view the proposed route of the new bypass at a public information event in The Burnavon, Cookstown | Supplied

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Major roads project contracts are now assessed on the basis of social value, as well as cost and quality. Social value allows organisations, like the Department, to consider how their activities can create positive social, environmental and economic benefits for residents, businesses and stakeholders that may be impacted.”