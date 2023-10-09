Register
Lanes reopen following M2 lorry fire

Traffic is “moving freely again” after a section of the M2 motorway hill section reopened to motorists following an earlier incident on a stretch of the Belfast-bound carriageway.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
Drivers had been advised to expect “major delays” between junction 4 and junction 2 due to a lorry on fire this morning (Monday).

Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The southbound lanes of the M2 between the Sandyknowes and Greencastle junctions has now reopened following an earlier lorry fire.

"Traffic is moving freely again in the area.”

