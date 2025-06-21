Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lower Cross Street, Larne

There will be a road closure from Point Street to Main Street on Monday, June 23 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for meter works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Point Street, U4085 Bridge Street, U4085 High Street, U4105 Pound Street, U4105 Victoria Road, U4106 Victoria Road, U4085 Agnew Street, and U4085 Main Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Drumahoe Road to Antiville Road on Sunday, June 29 from 6:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required for council grass cutting work at roundabouts.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Dickeystown Road to Drumnagreagh Road from Monday, June 23 at 9:30am until Tuesday, June 24 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for road marking on the A2.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Carrickfergus Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 300m south of the junction with Inver Heights to 550m south of the junction with Inver Heights on Thursday, June 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shanes Hill Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, June 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

The Roddens, Larne

There will be a road closure from Kirkhill to Laharna Avenue on Sunday, June 29 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ Emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4089 The Roddens, U4089 Greenland Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4106 Victoria Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.