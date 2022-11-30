Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council announces free car parking on Saturdays in December and January

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced that off street car parks will be free of charge to users on Saturdays in December and January.

This will include seven of the Council’s car parks which are normally chargeable and complements the other car parks already free of charge.

The seven locations are Antrim Street, Barrack Street, Governors Road, Laganbank Road, Queen’s Road, Smithfield Square East and Longstone Street in Lisburn along with Ballynahinch Street in Royal Hillsborough.

Chair of Environmental Services Councillor Martin Gregg said: “With the cost of living rising and budgets being tightened, the Council is delighted to once again offer free car parking on Saturdays over the next two months.

Chair and Vice Chair of Environmental Services, Councillor Martin Gregg (L) and Councillor Caleb McCready (R) are pictured at Laganbank Road Car Park in Lisburn

“We hope this will encourage people from across our council area and beyond to have that Christmas shopping experience in person and visit our many retailers not only in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough but also across the whole area where free car parking is already available.

“We hope this will help people to Shop Local at this busy time of year and we look forward to welcoming visitors to all of Lisburn Castlereagh during the festive period.”

Vice Chair of Environmental Services, Councillor Caleb McCready added: “Alongside our many retailers, we hope visitors also make use of the free parking to visit the Lisburn Light Festival.

“There are many events taking place along with the light trail and why not stop off whilst on the walk by visiting one of the many great cafes.

“In Royal Hillsborough we hope the extra free parking will encourage visitors to avail of the picturesque Forest Park, restaurants, shops, boutiques and more.”

Chair of Development Alderman Allan Ewart MBE concluded: “Lisburn & Castlereagh boasts an extensive range of local retailers who all offer such great products for our community and beyond.

“Come and make use of this free car parking to see if you find any new favourite shops or pick out that special Christmas gift or New Year bargain.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Lisburn & Castlereagh and hope you enjoy your visit.”