Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People are being warned of traffic delays in Lisburn on Saturday, May 10 due to the Mayor’s Carnival Parade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade and fun day promises to be a whirlwind of carnival magic, celebrating the environmentally conscious theme of ‘Wonders of Nature’.

The carnival parade will leave Island Arts Centre at approximately 1pm, turning the streets of the city centre into a wonderland of fantastical floats, dazzling carnival performers and street entertainers with schoolchildren and community groups dressed up as vibrant butterflies, bees and sunflowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A kaleidoscope of colour and symphonies of sound is promised for this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day.

The Mayor’s Family Fun Day will take place in Wallace Park from 12 Noon – 5pm.

Police are road users to expect delays throughout the afternoon.

"The parade will begin at 1pm, leaving from Lagan Valley Island, and making its way along Queens Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Square, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Seymour Street, Queens Road, and will terminate at Lagan Valley Island at approximately 3 pm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Local road closures and diversions may be in place between 12.30pm and 3pm.”