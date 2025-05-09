Lisburn: PSNI issues traffic disruption warning ahead of Mayor’s Carnival Parade
The parade and fun day promises to be a whirlwind of carnival magic, celebrating the environmentally conscious theme of ‘Wonders of Nature’.
The carnival parade will leave Island Arts Centre at approximately 1pm, turning the streets of the city centre into a wonderland of fantastical floats, dazzling carnival performers and street entertainers with schoolchildren and community groups dressed up as vibrant butterflies, bees and sunflowers.
The Mayor’s Family Fun Day will take place in Wallace Park from 12 Noon – 5pm.
Police are road users to expect delays throughout the afternoon.
"The parade will begin at 1pm, leaving from Lagan Valley Island, and making its way along Queens Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Square, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Seymour Street, Queens Road, and will terminate at Lagan Valley Island at approximately 3 pm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Local road closures and diversions may be in place between 12.30pm and 3pm.”
