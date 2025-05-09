Lisburn: PSNI issues traffic disruption warning ahead of Mayor’s Carnival Parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th May 2025, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People are being warned of traffic delays in Lisburn on Saturday, May 10 due to the Mayor’s Carnival Parade.

The parade and fun day promises to be a whirlwind of carnival magic, celebrating the environmentally conscious theme of ‘Wonders of Nature’.

The carnival parade will leave Island Arts Centre at approximately 1pm, turning the streets of the city centre into a wonderland of fantastical floats, dazzling carnival performers and street entertainers with schoolchildren and community groups dressed up as vibrant butterflies, bees and sunflowers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lisburn: Countdown is on to Mayor's carnival parade and family fun day
A kaleidoscope of colour and symphonies of sound is promised for this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day.A kaleidoscope of colour and symphonies of sound is promised for this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day.
A kaleidoscope of colour and symphonies of sound is promised for this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day.

The Mayor’s Family Fun Day will take place in Wallace Park from 12 Noon – 5pm.

Police are road users to expect delays throughout the afternoon.

"The parade will begin at 1pm, leaving from Lagan Valley Island, and making its way along Queens Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Square, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Seymour Street, Queens Road, and will terminate at Lagan Valley Island at approximately 3 pm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Local road closures and diversions may be in place between 12.30pm and 3pm.”

Related topics:PeoplePSNIMayorLisburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice