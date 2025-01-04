Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resurfacing scheme in the Lurgan area is to result in a road closure with diversions in place for more than three weeks.

The £418,000 scheme on the A26 Banbridge Road is due to begin on Tuesday, January 7.

The road will be closed on weekdays for resurfacing, from Fair Winds to 13 Waringstown Road. The scheme involves the resurfacing of a total of 1.1 kilometres of carriageway.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd described the works as “a substantial investment for the Lurgan area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out,” he said.

The Department for Infrastructure said to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a weekday road closure operational daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm from Tuesday, January 7 January to Friday, January 31.

During these times, a signed diversion will be via the A26 Waringstown Road, A26 Main Street, A26 Banbridge Road, A26 Tullyrain Road, A50 Banbridge Road, A26 Lurgan Road, A52 Banbridge Road, A50 Dunbarton Street, A50 Lurgan Road, B3 Plantation Road, B3 Gilford Road.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Access will be available to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are expected to be substantially complete by Friday, January 31,