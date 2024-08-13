M1 motorway traffic problems following vehicle breakdown
Traffic issues on the M1 motorway on Tuesday morning have now eased, according to Trafficwatch NI.
Road users have been advised that a vehicle that had broken down on the M1 eastbound carriageway just after junction 6 Saintfield, approximately a mile from the Lisburn services, has now been cleared.
