Motorists are advised of lane closures and diversions to facilitate resurfacing work on the M12 at Portadown beginning on Monday, May 22.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme, extending for a distance of approximately 0.4 kilometres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road. The work is expected to be completed by Monday, May 29.

The Department for Infrastructure said that to allow for the completion of resurfacing work on the motorway it will be necessary to close one lane of the M12 roundabout and its approaches between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24.

In addition, a full road closure of M12 will be in operation from 7pm on Friday, May 26 until 6am on Monday, May 29.

A carriageway resurfacing scheme on the M12 will commence on Monday, May 22. Picture: Google

During these times, an alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via: M1 junction 12 at A4 Dungannon Road, Portadown and M1 junction 10 at A76 Lough Road, Lurgan.

The Department said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

A spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

