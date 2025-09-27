Motorists are being warned that heavy rain is creating potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 7pm on Saturday, mainly across counties Antrim. Armagh and Down.

The Met Office has warned of potential flooding and travel disruption in affected areas.

Trafficwatch NI reported on Saturday afternoon that heavy rain is causing a lot of surface water and spray on the M2 motorway heading into Belfast from Templepatrick through to Nelson Street.

Motorists are being warned of surface water and spray on roads. Picture: unsplash

Motorists are urged to take extra care, slow down and keep their distance from the vehicle in front.

Forecasters said rain will move east across all parts, heavy at times especially in the east, on Saturday afternoon.

It will become drier and brighter across western counties by early afternoon.

The rain across eastern areas will clear away during Saturday evening. It will stay mainly dry with clear spells but turning cloudier later with some showers.

Sunday is forecast to be a mostly dry day with sunny spells after early showers clear. A few scattered showers will develop in the afternoon.