The Met Office has issued a weather alert for heavy rain and potential flooding in Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning has been put in place from 7am to 7pm on Saturday, mainly across counties Antrim. Armagh and Down.

Forecasters say heavy rain may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

"Outbreaks of rain will move eastwards across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, likely becoming persistent and heavy across eastern counties during the afternoon before slowly clearing eastwards during the early evening,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"20 to 30 mm rain is likely widely, with 40 to 50 mm possible on hills. This may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in places.”

Householders and business owners are urged to check if their property could be at risk of flooding, and if so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

The Met Office also urged road-users to be prepared for disruption to their journeys.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”