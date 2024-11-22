M3 Lagan Bridge: urgent repair work will require lane closures on key Belfast route
In a statement, the Department for Infrastrutcure (DfI) said: “Due to the nature of the works, a series of lane closures will be in place overnight between the hours of 11pm and 6am from Tuesday 26 November until Sunday 1 December.
"Lanes 3 and 4 in the west bound direction will be closed for three consecutive nights following which lanes 1 and 2 in the westbound direction will be closed for two consecutive nights.”
The eastbound carriageway will remain open throughout this period.
DfI added “Although the scheduling of this works is within the festive embargo period it is permissible due to the urgent need to repair the joints and to ensure the availability of specialist contractors.
"However every step has been taken to minimise disruption by conducting the work overnight under lane closures and avoiding an overlap with the resurfacing scheme on the Sydenham bypass.
"Completing the work now will also secure the structural integrity of the bridge and avoid potentially longer closures of the carriageway should it be delayed.
“Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.
“Completion of the work by 1 December 2024 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.
DfI went on thank the travelling public advance for their cooperation while these much-needed works are completed.
