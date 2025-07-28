Maghera: Motorists should expect some disruption as major resurfacing scheme starts in town centre area

Work has started on a £635,000 carriageway resurfacing in Maghera town centre area which could cause some traffic disruption.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will resurface about 1.25 kilometres of carriageway in total including the Coleraine Road car park, Hall Street, Lower Main Street and Church Street, Upper Main Street, Tirkane Road (Glen Road to Tamney Crescent) and St Lurachs Road.

The initial preparatory and drainage work is expected to commence during the daytime on Monday, July 28, with two-way traffic being maintained via lane closures under traffic signal control or one-way diversions. Thee works will get underway on Tirkane Road from Tamney Crescent and will progress towards Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the resurfacing elements of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement evening and overnight road closures along each road on a phased basis, these closures will be operational each day from 6pm to 7am from Monday 18 August to Friday 19 September 2025. During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place.

Drainage work has started on Tirkane Road, Maghera, as part of the resurfacing scheme in the town centre | Google

"The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”

The spokersperson said that subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially completed by Friday, September 19.

However, the Department stressed that they will keep the public informed if there is a change to the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Maghera area, further enhancing the town centre following the recently completed Public Realm Scheme by Mid Ulster District Council. This will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”