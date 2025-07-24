Magherafelt: lane closure on town bypass continues expect some delays
A31 Magherafelt bypass from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Lane closure is required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.
Closure to operate continuous from Monday, July 21 to Monday, August 25.
The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.
A5 Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy - lane closure from Loughans Road to Aghaloo Road.
Lane closure is required to facilitate work by Fibrus.
Closure to operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Friday, August 1.
Traffic control to operate, short delays expected.
A4 Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown - lane closure from Alderwood Road to Murley Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.
Closure to operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday, July 31.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.