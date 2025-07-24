Magherafelt: lane closure on town bypass continues expect some delays

By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
There are a number of planned roadworks in the Mid Ulster area in the week ahead that motorists should keep an eye out for.

A31 Magherafelt bypass from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane closure is required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate continuous from Monday, July 21 to Monday, August 25.

Lane closure on Magherafelt bypass from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout until the end of August | Googleplaceholder image
Lane closure on Magherafelt bypass from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout until the end of August | Google

The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

placeholder image
A5 Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy - lane closure from Loughans Road to Aghaloo Road.

Lane closure is required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Friday, August 1.

Traffic control to operate, short delays expected.

A4 Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown - lane closure from Alderwood Road to Murley Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.

Closure to operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday, July 31.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

