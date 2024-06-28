Major upgrade of Magherafelt water infrastructure will take several months to complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major upgrade of the water supply infrastructure in the Magherafelt is due to get underway next month and be completed early next year.

NI Water say the work is expected to get underway on July 22.

A spokesperson said the majority of the work will involve pipelaying in private lands.

“However, work on the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass and Ballyronan Road will require a road/lane closure in place for the duration of the work,” he said.

Some of the pipelaying will take place on Moneymore Road. Credit: Goolge

"Work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum and there will be traffic management and signage in placethroughout the route with local access maintained at all times.

"This investment is good news for customers in the local area, as the upgraded trunk main infrastructure will secure the water supply to the town of Magherafelt and the surrounding area.

“Further notifications will be issued as the works progress to keep local residents and businesses informed of key dates.

"The project team appreciates the co-operation of the wider public in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

"NI Water and our contractor John Graham Construction Ltd would like to thank the public for heir patience and cooperation and we will do everything possible to minimise disruption wherever possible.”