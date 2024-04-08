Man dies following Ballynahinch road traffic collision

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a road traffic collision in Ballynahinch.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 20:25 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 08:06 BST
A number of roads in the Co Down town, which had been closed due to the road traffic collision on Monday (April 8) have now reopened. The Newcastle Road in Seaforde has also reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash cam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 8) to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24.

The PSNI added that further information in relation to this incident will be provided in due course.

