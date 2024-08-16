Man in his 70s in 'critical condition' following single vehicle crash at Dungannon
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the single vehicle collision involving a BMW X5 in the vicinity of Moy Road area.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of the collision at around 6.15pm.
The spokesperson continued: “Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
"Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1306 15/08/24.”