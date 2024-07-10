Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the A8 in Newtownabbey on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the A8 Ballynure Road in the early evening.

Police confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, with one man’s condition described as ‘serious’.

The road had been closed for a time in both directions between Corrs Corner and Doagh Road roundabout.