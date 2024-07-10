Man in 'serious' condition in hospital after A8 traffic collision in Newtownabbey
Two people were taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the A8 in Newtownabbey on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the A8 Ballynure Road in the early evening.
Police confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, with one man’s condition described as ‘serious’.
The road had been closed for a time in both directions between Corrs Corner and Doagh Road roundabout.
