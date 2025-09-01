Mid Ulster councillor to meet Infrastructure officials on Maghera's controversial 'yellow box'

SDLP Moyola Councillor Denise Johnston is to meet with officials from the Department for Infrastructure on the controversial ‘yellow box’ junction in Maghera.

Councillor Johnston said she sought a meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to raise concerns about the way they have dealt with the controversial ‘yellow box’ junction in Maghera.

“There is a need for some form of traffic control in this area, but there has been a lot of anger and confusion in the reactions I have heard from the public,” she said.

“When we are repeatedly told that the funding is not available for small projects in and around the area, this appears to have been a complete waste of public money.

Councillor Denise Johnston to meet Infrastructure officials | Suppliedplaceholder image
“After the wide-spread publicity over its initial appearance in June, and ridicule at its excessively large size, the yellow box was first cut in size by a half and now the Department has erased the yellow markings on the road completely.

“Apparently, it is due to be reinstated later this year, in some form, after the road is resurfaced.

“It has been suggested that this was some kind of experiment to live-test the impact of the larger junction markings on road traffic.

“If this is true, then why have they reacted to the adverse publicity in the way they have and erased the yellow markings completely.

“It seems bizarre that an Executive Department would spend time and money‘testing’ road safety on a public street and then abandon their experiment in the light of public scrutiny.”

