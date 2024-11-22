Mid Ulster District Council area: M1 Motorway closure from Thursday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in the Mid Ulster area should look out for a road closure on the M1, Dungannon.

The closure at junction 13 Beatties Corner Eastbound will take place between Thursday, November 28 at 11pm and Friday, November 29 at 6am.

The closure will operate overnight only (two nights).

It is required to facilitate installation of bridge collision hardware.

Diversion to operate, delays of 15 minutes expected. Alternative Route Via: Blackisland Road, Derrycose Road, Teagy Road, Moy Road & Dungannon Road to M1.