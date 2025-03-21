Mid Ulster: keep an eye out for the following planned roadworks in the week ahead

Planned roadworks in various parts of Mid Ulster in the week ahead are expected to cause short delays for motorists.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore roundabout to 500M west side of Killfaddy Road.

The lane closure is required to facilitate work by Graham as part of the Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works.

Closure to operate until Friday, March 28.

Roadworks at Magherafelt Bypass in coming week | Google

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A31 Magherafelt Bypass, Magherafelt - road closure from Moneymore roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Road closure required to facilitate work by Graham as part of the Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works

The closure is required for barrier removal.

Closure to operate overnight each night 11pm to 6am from Thursday, March 27 until Friday, March 28.

A45 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - one way closure from junction with Newell Road to Junction with William Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closure required for Installation of new gas mains. Closure to operate until Sunday, March 30.

In Maghera, the work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed towards the end of April.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Diverisons are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.

The closures in the town centre area will continue until Friday, April 25.