Mid Ulster: keep an eye out for the following planned roadworks in the week ahead
A31 Magherafelt Bypass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore roundabout to 500M west side of Killfaddy Road.
The lane closure is required to facilitate work by Graham as part of the Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works.
Closure to operate until Friday, March 28.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
A31 Magherafelt Bypass, Magherafelt - road closure from Moneymore roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Road closure required to facilitate work by Graham as part of the Moyola to Mullaghboy Trunk Main Works
The closure is required for barrier removal.
Closure to operate overnight each night 11pm to 6am from Thursday, March 27 until Friday, March 28.
A45 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - one way closure from junction with Newell Road to Junction with William Street.
Road closure required for Installation of new gas mains. Closure to operate until Sunday, March 30.
In Maghera, the work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed towards the end of April.
A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.
Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.
A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.
Diverisons are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.
The closures in the town centre area will continue until Friday, April 25.
