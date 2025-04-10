Mid Ulster politicians hit out at what they describe as the 'state of disrepair' of local roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster DUP politicians have hit out at the “state of disrepair” of local roads, saying it is unacceptable.

Keith Buchanan MLA and Councillor Eva Cahoon recently met Department for Infrastructure Officials to discuss rural roads issues and the current imbalance of funding for rural road maintenance and active travel.

Mr Buchanan says he had a productive meeting with Colin Woods, Deputy Secretary Transport and Road Asset Management, and Daniel Healy, Divisional Roads Manager.

"During the discussions, we focused on the DfI Roads Service Active Travel Programmes and the current imbalance of funding for road and rural maintenance,” he said.

Colin Woods - Deputy Secretary Transport and Road Asset Management Daniel Healy - DfI Roads Western Division - Divisional Manager Keith Buchanan MLA – Mid Ulster Cllr Eva Cahoon – Cookstown DEA | Supplied

“The meeting included a visit to several roads in the Cookstown and Coagh area provided an opportunity to show them first-hand the state of disrepair of our rural road network and the ongoing works in Coagh. We also discussed various projects in Upperlands, to provide a safe footpath on the Tirgarvil Road, School safety initiatives, and the progress on Littlebridge Coagh.”

The the MLA continued: “Our communities deserve safe and reliable roads, and we are committed to ensuring that our rural road network receives the attention and funding it deserves. The state of disrepair is unacceptable, and we will continue to advocate for better maintenance and improvements.”

