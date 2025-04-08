Police appeal for help in tracing driver who did 'dangerous overtakes' at Dungannon
Mid Uster police are appealing for help in tracing a dangerous driver who they pursued at Dungannon.
Police say in a social media post that they pursued a white saloon at Circular Road in the town around 7pm on Monday evening.
The car conducted a number of dangerous overtakes close to Thomas Street roundabout.
“The vehicle is then believed to have made off towards the A29 Cookstown line,” say police.
“We are appealing for anyone who has witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact us quoting reference 1759-07/04/25.”