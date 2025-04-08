Police appeal for help in tracing driver who did 'dangerous overtakes' at Dungannon

By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid Uster police are appealing for help in tracing a dangerous driver who they pursued at Dungannon.

Police say in a social media post that they pursued a white saloon at Circular Road in the town around 7pm on Monday evening.

The car conducted a number of dangerous overtakes close to Thomas Street roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Storm Éowyn 'severely impacted' both trees and recreational infrastructure in Po...
Circular Road in Dungannon | GoogleCircular Road in Dungannon | Google
Circular Road in Dungannon | Google

“The vehicle is then believed to have made off towards the A29 Cookstown line,” say police.

“We are appealing for anyone who has witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact us quoting reference 1759-07/04/25.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice