Mid Ulster politicians welcome plans for new road safety laws around school buses

The Infrastructure Minister's plans to introduce new road safety laws around school buses following the tragic death of Castledawson girl Caitlin-Rose McMullan, has been welcomed by local politicians.

Minister Liz Kimmins said she did not want to see more families devastated and was bringing forward legislation which will prohibit overtaking school buses at bus stops.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said: “We warmly welcome this commitment from the Minister on Monday. This follows directly on from the bravery of families who have lost children or had them seriously injured while alighting a school bus. It’s clear their voice has been heard loud and clear by the Minister and has directly led to this announcement.

“The SDLP Opposition was honoured to host these families at Stormont today and listen directly to their experiences. It was humbling to hear how they are using what happened to them and their children to ensure that no parent has to go through similar heartbreak. The Minister must live up to this commitment to these families and the SDLP will be working with all parties to ensure this legislation is delivered as soon as possible.”

Caitlin-Rose McMullan who was killed after getting off a bus at Castledawson earlier this year | Family handout

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan described it as “a vital step in protecting our children” as they travel to and from school.

"Far too often, we have seen reckless behaviour around school buses that puts young lives at risk,” he said.

“In my own constituency, we have experienced the devastating impact of such tragedies. Families have been left heartbroken by the loss of children.

“Sadly, despite being raised previously at NI Assembly, it has taken more than 20 years before action was taken and follows tireless campaigning by bereaved families, including those who have suffered unimaginable loss.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ian Milne also welcomed the Infrastructure Minister’s intention to introduce new legislation.

Councillor Milne said: “Every child deserves to travel to and from school safely.

“Recent tragic incidents have been a stark reminder of the dangers children face when getting on or off school buses, and the need for all of us to stay alert and vigilant.

“I welcome the announcement from the Infrastructure Minister that she intends to bring forward legislation to prohibit the overtaking of stationery school buses.”