Mid Ulster PSNI holding three information evenings 'to help keep you safer on the roads'

Police in Mid Ulster, support by PSCP Mid Ulster, Bikesafe, Roadsafe NI and NIFRS, are holding three Road Safety Information Evenings this month.
The first is being held in The Bridewell, Magherafelt, on Monday, May 13, with a second in The Spin Room in Dungannon Leisure Centre on Monday, May 20.

The third and final event will take place at The Dance Studio in Cookstown Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 23. All three will take place from 6.30 – 9pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the Information Evenings taking place this month. Credit: PSNIEveryone is welcome to come along to the Information Evenings taking place this month. Credit: PSNI
Inspector Long said: “There will be talks around road safety advice for walkers, runners, cyclists and motorcyclists, and information stands operated by each of the agencies attending.

“After the talks there be will a chance to ask any questions you may have, get advice, and talk about any road safety issues or concerns in the area, with all the agencies represented, including your local neighbourhood Police Officers.

“There will be some freebies available to help keep you safer on the roads, and everyone is welcome.”