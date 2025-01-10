Mid Ulster: roadwork alerts for Maghera and Caledon in week ahead

Motorists in the Maghera and Caledon areas of Mid Ulster can expect some delays in the coming week as planned roadworks take place.

A42, Main Street - Maghera: a one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road is required to facilitate work by CIVCO as part of the Public Realm Scheme. The closure will operate until April 25. Expect short delays while the work is being carried out and consider alternative routes via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

A29, Hall Street - Maghera: one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street is required by CIVCO as part of the Public Realm Scheme. The closure will operate until April 25. Expect short delays while the work is being carried out and consider alternative routes via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair Hill.

Main Street in Maghera. Credit: Google Maps

A28 Derrycourtney Road, Caledon: lane closure from A28 Main Street Caledon to Finglush Road for safety of excavated trench overnight and carriageway strengthening and resurfacing. The closure will operate until January 17. Expect delays up to 15 minutes and consider alternative routes via Killylea Road, Friary Road, Barrack Street, The Mall West, Lonsdale Road, Railway Street, Moy Road, Armagh Road, Main Street, The Square, Dungannon Road, Woodlough Road, Tullyvar Road and Moore Street.

