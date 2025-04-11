Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planned roadworks continue at locations across Mid Ulster in the week ahead and motorists can expect short delays and diversions.

A4 Annaghilla Road, Augher - lane closure.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach. Splicing works to be carried out. Work will only be on one road at a time and only have a lane closure in place were crew cannot work on grass verge.

Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday, April 14 to Monday, April 21.

Roadworks could lead to some lane closures

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

A45 Tamnamore Roundabout, Dungannon - road closure from A45 Ballynakilly Road to A45 Ballynakilly Road.

Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes). Carriageway resurfacing works.

Closure to operate overnight until Friday, April 18.

Alternative route via: A0045 Ballynakilly Road, U7675 Ballynakilly Road, A0045 Coalisland Road, A0045 Oaks Road, A0029 Carland Road, A0029 Circular Road, A0029 Ranfurly Road, A0029 Moy Road, M0001 M1.

Gas upgrade works continuing in Magherafelt town centre.

Works continue with a phased approach across key streets in the town centre area which could lead to short delays for motorists on occasions.

Work is planned across Broad Street, Market Street, and Meeting Street in April.

Traffic light systems and other traffic management measures may be deployed to ensure the safe and smooth delivery of the programme.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times, with notifications issued to all stakeholders who may be affected by the works.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, said: “We greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation of the local community as we continue this important upgrade programme. We will work diligently to minimise any disruption, and we encourage motorists to plan their journeys accordingly."

In Maghera, work continues on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed on Friday, April 25.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Diversions are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.