MLA contacts Department for Infrastructure following winter weather 'near miss incidents' near north Antrim schools

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:10 GMT
Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland has written to the Department for Infrastructure to highlight serious concerns over the safety of roads around rural schools in North Antrim.

This follows reports from parents about several ‘near-miss incidents’ during recent icy conditions due to the lack of gritting on rural roads in the North Antrim area.

Ms Mulholland said: “The safety of children and families travelling to and from school should be a top priority. The reports of near misses around some schools are deeply concerning. I have raised these issues directly with DFI Northern Division to seek clarity on their gritting policies and ensure that rural communities are not overlooked during winter weather.

"While I understand the demands placed on the Department during periods of extreme weather, the risks highlighted by parents contacting me from Loughgiel, Armoy and Ballycastle require urgent attention. I have asked DFI for an update on their current gritting strategy and any planned improvements for rural routes, particularly those serving schools."

