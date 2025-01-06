MLA contacts Department for Infrastructure following winter weather 'near miss incidents' near north Antrim schools
This follows reports from parents about several ‘near-miss incidents’ during recent icy conditions due to the lack of gritting on rural roads in the North Antrim area.
Ms Mulholland said: “The safety of children and families travelling to and from school should be a top priority. The reports of near misses around some schools are deeply concerning. I have raised these issues directly with DFI Northern Division to seek clarity on their gritting policies and ensure that rural communities are not overlooked during winter weather.
"While I understand the demands placed on the Department during periods of extreme weather, the risks highlighted by parents contacting me from Loughgiel, Armoy and Ballycastle require urgent attention. I have asked DFI for an update on their current gritting strategy and any planned improvements for rural routes, particularly those serving schools."