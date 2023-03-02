MLA welcomes pledge by Translink to carry out feasibility study into Knockmore Link

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has welcomed a commitment from Translink to carry out a Feasibility Study on reopening the Knockmore Line.

Mr Honeyford said: “I met recently with Translink and am delighted to have received a commitment that a Feasibility Study will be carried out on reopening the Knockmore Line.

"This is great news and I am confident the study will show the benefits that could flow from reopening the line.

“An efficient infrastructure is a must for a thriving economy. For years I have been campaigning for better infrastructure, including the reopening of the Knockmore to Antrim railway line.

Lagan Valley MLA David Hooneyford welcomes pledge by Translink

“The Knockmore Line has the potential to foster huge economic growth by connecting Lisburn, Ballinderry and Glenavy to the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor. This will then increase the new opportunities for manufacturing that exist as a result. Businesses will always move to areas with good infrastructure to help reduce costs and travel times.

“Additionally, as these are areas of rising populations it will be important to encourage the use of public transport to ease road congestion.

“Translink already have plans to start construction of the new Lisburn West Halt at Flush Park with Park and Ride facilities, and I look forward to this important work starting.

