Moneymore traffic warning ahead of Last Saturday demonstration
A PSNI spokesperson said the demonstration would be held between 12 noon and 6 pm and local diversions will be in place.
"Motorists travelling southbound towards Moneymore will be diverted at the new bypass roundabout towards Ballyronan. Motorists travelling northbound towards Moneymore will be diverted at the A29 dual carriageway on to the Tullyboy Road and Moneyhaw Road. A diversion will also be in place at Desertmartin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There will no parking along the Magherafelt Road, which is reserved for buses only, or on the Moneyhaw Road on the approach to the demonstration field.
"We would ask that all motorists leave additional time to complete their journeys safely, “ said the PSNI spokesperson.
A total of 35 Royal Black preceptories and 31 bands - an estimated total of 1,000 participants - will take part in the demonstration after gathering on the Desertmartin Road from 11am and walk the one-mile route to the field on the Moneyhaw Road. The procession will move off at 12 noon, led by County officers.
Districts from South Londonderry, who are the hosts, will be joined by Raphoe, Coleraine and City of Londonderry.