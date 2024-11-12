Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being urged to drive with care as fog continues to descend across a number of major routes in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Belfast fog has descended on the M1 from junction one Broadway and all the way out to junction 15 Stangmore.

"Visibility is very poor in the area. Slow down, put fog lights on and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Fog has descended on the M1 from junction one Broadway to junction 15 Stangmore. (Pic: Traffic Watch NI).

"Fog is also spreading into Belfast city centre and the south of the city.

"There is also fog on the M2 from junction five Templepatrick through to Castledawson.”

Meanwhile, gritting is not scheduled to take place across Northern Ireland tonight (Tuesday).

A DfI spokesperson explained: “Currently there is no gritting scheduled on the road network this evening or overnight.

"DfI Roads engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake salting of the scheduled network if required.”