Police have issued advice for motorists ahead of Twelfth of July parades in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

The main demonstrations will take place in Ballymena, Carnlough, Cullybackey and Portglenone on Saturday (July 12).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Road users should expect traffic disruption in these areas between 12pm and 2.30pm, and 4pm and 5.30pm; while the A2 coast road between Glenarm and Waterfoot will be closed between 12pm and 5pm. Diversions will be signposted.

Police officers will be on the ground across all main parades in the borough. Photo: Pacemaker

"Officers will be on the ground across all main parades and traffic management will be in place to assist with traffic flow.

"If you are not attending the parades, please bear in mind the potential for significant delays and seek an alternative route for your journey.