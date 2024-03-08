Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme will extend from Galgorm Roundabout to Corbally Road junction and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Announcing the project, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I have allocated an additional £1million to address potholes in this financial year and £8.1million to deliver resurfacing schemes to continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This substantial investment for the Ballymena area from that additional funding will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

The Fenaghy Road resurfacing scheme will extend from Galgorm Roundabout to Corbally Road junction. Photo by Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Deparment for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a lane closure between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm from Monday, March 11 until Friday, March 29 and again from Monday, April 8 until Saturday, April 13 to facilitate all footway works.

A full closure will then be implemented daily from Monday, April 15 until Friday, April 27, including Saturday, April 20 (night time) and Sunday, April 21 (daytime), to facilitate all resurfacing works.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed via: U2027 Sand Road, U2029 Woodtown Road, B62 Cullybackey Road, B62 Ballymena Road and vice-versa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further lane closure will be necessary from Monday, April 29 until Saturday, May 11 for completion of all other ancillary works.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department added it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.