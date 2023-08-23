Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption as Lisburn hosts Co Antrim Last Saturday parade

Lisburn is hosting the Last Saturday Co Antrim Black Preceptory parade and there will be morning and evening feeder parades across the day, with the main parade beginning at 12.30am on Laurelhill Road.The parade will then make its way along Prince William Road – Thiepval Road – Chapel Hill – Bow Street – Castle Street - Seymour Street – Belfast Road – Wallace Park.

The return route will then begin at 4.15pm from Wallace Park and make its way along Magheralave Road Gate onto the Magheralave Road – Railway Street – Market Square – Market Street – Smithfield – Market Place – Antrim Street – Antrim Road – Bentrim Road – Prince William Road to the buses.

Each leg of the parade will take approximately two hours to pass and disruption to traffic can be expected throughout the day.Local diversions will be in place and officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic.